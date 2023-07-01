Home » Martin Mojžiš: Keep your fingers crossed | Opinions | .a week
News

Martin Mojžiš: Keep your fingers crossed | Opinions | .a week

by admin
Martin Mojžiš: Keep your fingers crossed | Opinions | .a week

social insurance is the institution to which I have been sending money for almost forty years, so that one day it will start returning it to me. That day arrived, so I set about doing everything necessary to get them to start sending me money. I found out that I have to write an application, but I can’t write it myself, I have to write it with an insurance company worker.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

See also  Sustainable mobility for the island of Ischia: the new award launched by PIDA

You may also like

Stress on the pig market – butchers find...

Juárez-Lincoln International Bridge 2 Toll Increases: Impact on...

Simón Bolívar Airport will have five new air...

Dangerous B5: Parents call for pedestrian traffic lights...

We have a black market for psychological services,...

Twitter implements temporary tweet reading measures

Geyer’s market comment: DAX – defied the double...

Car rolls over on the B 36 near...

TSE chose the Spanish group Indra for the...

Affirmative Action Disfigured Equality Concept

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy