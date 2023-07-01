Martin Mojžiš: Keep your fingers crossed | Opinions | .a week

social insurance is the institution to which I have been sending money for almost forty years, so that one day it will start returning it to me. That day arrived, so I set about doing everything necessary to get them to start sending me money. I found out that I have to write an application, but I can’t write it myself, I have to write it with an insurance company worker.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

