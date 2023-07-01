Home » Debt: Unemployment and ignorance – what drives Germans into over-indebtedness
Debt: Unemployment and ignorance – what drives Germans into over-indebtedness

Debt: Unemployment and ignorance – what drives Germans into over-indebtedness

More and more Germans seem overwhelmed when it comes to managing their own household and slipping into over-indebtedness due to insufficient economic knowledge. This was shown by the latest figures published by the Federal Statistical Office. Unemployment and illness are the only reasons for private over-indebtedness that are still more frequently found in the statistics. But not only uneconomical budget planning leads many citizens into a dilemma. A dangerous trend could also drive Generation Z into over-indebtedness more frequently in the future. WELT explains which groups are particularly affected – and in which federal state the debt burden is greatest on average.

