Suj’s membership in the Union of Anti-Fascist Fighters, like the Union’s cooperation with Uhrík, Suj and Mazurek’s Republic, enlightens the whole Union in a great way. What is the point of this organization? Or, if we refine the question a bit, is the organization just useless or even harmful?

On the front page of the latest issue of the newspaper Bojovník, published by the Union, we find the following headlines: USA up to six years after Russia (the article is about the confirmation of the completion of the liquidation of chemical weapons), Covid vaccines are not vaccines (the article is about the judgment of the US Supreme Court, which supposedly confirms that the damages committed by Covid mRNA gene therapies are irreparable (sic!)), Clairvoyant sees the end (the article is about the prophecy of a blind clairvoyant from the Luhansk region, according to which the Russian Federation will win and rule the world for a hundred years). This more than adequately answers the question about the harmfulness of the Union of Anti-Fascist Fighters.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to web@tyzden.sk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

