At 6 pm on July 29, the registration period for candidates for governorship, mayoralty, assembly, and councils closed.

In the case of the governorship, seven candidates were registered, two women and five men, as follows:

Gilder Palacios, for Radical Change.

Juan Amud Martínez, Green Party.

Lidis Asprilla, Democratic Hope.

Mario Maturana, New Democratic Force.

Nubia Cordoba Cury, Liberal.

Sponsorship Sánchez, Peace Force.

Rodrigo Córdoba, Historical Pact.

