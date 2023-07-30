No hooded Tavs attack construction sites, A32 closed for an hour – News

A group of hooded men, belonging to the most extremist wing of the No Tav movement, is attacking the construction site in San Didero (Turin), in Val di Susa.

The opponents, about fifty, threw Molotov cocktails, firecrackers, paper bombs and stones at the police who responded with tear gas. In Baraccone they hooked the main gate with a winch and are trying to pull it down. The attack is happening in multiple places. Even in Chiomonte, where there is another construction site in Val Clarea, a group has begun to misrepresent itself.

The No Tav procession, an appointment at the Alta Felicità Festival, had left from Venaus to Susa, then moved towards the San Didero construction site, where the attack began.

The Chiomonte construction site of the Turin-Lyon railway, also in Val di Susa, was also under attack by a group of hooded No Tavs. Activists tore several meters of concertina barbed wire from fences, using shears and a ladder. Last week the two shipyards had been attacked at night again by the antagonists, according to investigators under the direction of the Askatasuna social center. On 24 July the digos of the Turin police station had searched the area of ​​the No Tav dei Mulini garrison and had seized material which, according to the investigators, had been used during the attacks. In addition to plexiglass shields with firecrackers, paper bombs and dark clothes for misrepresentation, ropes, grappling hooks and clippers had been seized.

After more than an hour, the attacks by the militants of the most extremist wing of the No Tav ended on the Turin-Lyon construction sites in Chiomonte and San Didero, in Val di Susa, in the Turin area. The A32 motorway which leads from the Piedmontese capital to Bardonecchia, which had been closed by the police for safety reasons, given its proximity to the construction sites, has been reopened. The demonstrators, about 1,500 people who left Venaus in the early afternoon, where the High Happiness Festival is underway, are returning. The march had reached the Susa railway station, then five hundred headed for San Didero. Here about fifty demonstrators misrepresented themselves and attacked the construction site. At the same time about thirty hooded men attempted a blitz in Chiomonte, in Val Clarea. The heaviest attack was recorded in San Didero, where two Molotov cocktails were thrown, as well as paper bombs, rockets and large firecrackers connected to gas cans. In Chiomonte, however, stones were thrown, but no explosive material and the No Tavs attempted to break through the fences with shears and cut the barbed wire. Police are already working to identify the two groups. The march was also attended by the collectives that in recent days took part in the Climate Social Camp which took place in Turin and several activists arrived from outside the city, in particular from Bologna and the Veneto region.

Due to the ongoing assaults on the Turin-Lyon construction sites by the most extremist wing of the No Tav movement, the forces of order have closed the A32 motorway, the Turin-Bardonecchia, in both directions. Queues and inconveniences are registering in the two Val di Susa state roads, where traffic has been diverted.

