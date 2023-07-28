Home » Kristin Harila scales all eight-thousanders in the world at record speed
Norwegian Kristin Harila climbed all 14 eight-thousanders in the world in just three months. The record is controversial among mountaineering experts.

Kristin Harila used to be a cross-country skier. Now she will soon be in the “Guinness Book of Records” as a mountaineer.

92 days – that’s how long it took Kristin Harila to climb all 14 eight-thousanders in the world. In mid-July, the Norwegian greeted her from the summit of Gasherbrum II. Twelve days later she wrote on Instagram: “K 2 was climbed successfully.” She completed the record hunt by climbing the second highest mountain in the world. “She Moves Mountains” – “She moves mountains” was the title of Harila’s mission.

