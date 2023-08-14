The Salento state road northbound due to fire – News

Due to a fire that broke out in Gallipoli, the northbound carriageway of the southern Salento state road 274 was closed in a stretch of about two kilometers. Traffic, informs Anas, is diverted to the Taviano junction. The road was reopened in the evening.

On the spot, in addition to the firefighters, the Anas teams and the police forces intervened for the management of the roads, to allow the restoration of normal roads in the shortest possible time.

