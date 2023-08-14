Bundesliga: Only injuries cloud Salzburg’s joy

Defender Oumar Solet (knee injury) and Leandro Morgalla (ankle injury) had to leave the field earlier than planned against Austria. This increased the hospital to 14 players. There is an acute shortage of staff on the defensive in particular, as Bryan Okoh, Aleksa Terzic, Daouda Gouindo, Andreas Ulmer and Lukas Wallner were all out before the game. “It’s not an easy situation for us at the moment,” said coach Gerhard Struber, who praised the substitutes Samson Baidoo (“He’s incredibly reliable”) and Kamil Piatkowski for their “clean performances”.

The only remaining nominal full-back is now Amar Dedic. But he didn’t see the situation as tragic. “It’s bitter and it hurts, but the squad is good and big enough,” said Dadic. Goalkeeper Alexander Schlager, who was almost unemployed against Austria, made a similar statement. “Any injury is one too many, but it’s a chance for those who follow behind. I’m confident that they will seize their chance,” said the ÖFB team player.

Salzburg’s vest remains white against Austria

Amankwah Forson and Karim Konate’s goals ensured that Red Bull Salzburg’s vest is white even after three rounds in the Admiral Bundesliga.

Farewell to sports director Freund

Before the game, there was an emotional farewell to Christoph Freund, who will move to Bayern Munich on September 1st. The highly successful sports director, who has grown fond of the club in 17 years, eight of them in his current position, not only agreed “Soizburg is the hottest club in the world“, but was also duly applauded by the fans. “Found a friend 17 years ago and bound to them for eternity,” read one banner.

GEPA/Christian Moser Even when big tasks await, it is sometimes difficult to say goodbye

The team gifted the 46-year-old with a befitting performance in which the harmless Austria could not keep up. “We invested a lot in the game and proved again today how difficult we are to break,” said Struber. The fact that Austria could hope for a point for so long before the late 2-0 through Karim Konate (98th) was due to the inefficiency of the home side and centimeter decisions with two offside goals, as well as “Veilchen” goalie Christian Früchtl. “The only point of criticism is the handling of goal chances,” said Dedic. “We could or should have decided the game earlier,” explained Mads Bidstrup, who assisted Amankwah Forson to make it 1-0 (55′).

“Everyone gives everything to everyone”

Either way and despite the defensive personnel problems, they are still without a goal and can look back on a “great start to the season”, as Schlager emphasized. For the veteran it is no surprise. “It’s the logical consequence of how we work and the intensity we bring to the pitch. Everyone gives everything for everyone. That makes the small difference.” Dedic emphasized that the mood under Struber, Matthias Jaissle’s successor, was right. “There is simply a lot of energy in the team, and a lot has changed in terms of the atmosphere. That is reflected on the pitch.”

