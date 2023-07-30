In Pakistan, a bomb attack killed at least 40 people

During a demonstration in Bajaur province in northern Pakistan, there was aexplosion which caused the deaths of at least 40 people. More than two hundred were injured. The demonstration was attended by supporters of the Islamic fundamentalist leader Fazal-ur-Rehman, gathered for a rally by his party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F). It is unclear whether he was present. Instead, the local leader of the movement died in the explosion.

Local police told the BBC to have found evidence that would suggest a suicide attack. For the moment, however, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack and the possible reasons are not known. The city where the demonstration was taking place, Khar, is located near the border with Afghanistan, an area where it is active the Islamic State.

