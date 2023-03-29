There are new rumors about Victoria Alonso’s dismissal from Marvel: apparently they derive from her opposition to the censorship of gay references contained in Ant-Man 3. Let’s see together what happened.

There are new updates regarding the dismissal of victoria alonsovice-president of the Marvel Studios and head of the VFX section of the company. The latest information revealed that the producer may have been dismissed due to her involvement in the production and promotion of Argentina, 1985, a film produced by Prime Video and a contender for this year’s Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Film category. However, as stated by the lawyer of Alonsothe lawyer Patty Glaser in a recently released statement “the notion that Disney fired Victoria for a film she was intimately involved with and received the company’s green light for is simply ludicrous. Victoria is a gay Latino woman and she was silenced because she refused to submit to something she deemed outrageous.” From his words it is evident that at the basis of the dismissal of the Argentinian producer there was a rather violent conflict of ideas with the Marvel Studios.

Marvel’s Victoria Alonso refused to give in to anti-LGBTQ+ censorship and was fired for it

The new developments were told by The Hollywood Reporteraccording to which some internal sources ai Marvel Studios would have confirmed the words of Glaserrevealing that Victoria Alonso’s firing happened because the producer refused to give in to anti-LGBTQ+ censorship and delete a gay reference in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Disneya few days ago, had issued a press release which included a “breach of contract and a direct violation of company policy”vaguely suggesting that the same Alonso was responsible for his dismissal for violating company guidelines.

These directives, according to internal sources who released the latest news, concerned the censorship of gay references and Pride present in Ant-Man 3: in one of the opening scenes, while Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) walks down the street, you can see a waving rainbow flag and the word Pride. This scene it was shown without any problems in most of the countries where the film hit the theatresbut for the version of the film that was supposed to be released in Kuwait, consider the restrictive anti-LGTBQ+ lawsthe scene had to be edited and modified in such a way as to erase any reference to the queer community.

Alonsoopenly homosexual she has never shied away from speaking out publicly against anti-LGBTQ norms, using his privilege and position to challenge, along with a number of Pixar colleagues, the controversial media dubbed ‘Dont’ Say Gay’ law that was passed in Florida and promoted by the Republican party. Governor Ron DeSantis signed it, decreeing its validity and according to this law, education on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade is prohibited. A law that is, in reality, highly discriminatory against members of the LGBTQ+ community. According to sources inside the Disneywhen the request to edit that famous scene from for the Kuwaiti version arrived Ant-Man 3, Alonso refusedforcing i Marvel Studios to contact an external special effects studio to complete the request. In addition to the scene in question, all references to alcohol have been deleted as well as the famous scene involving MODOK (Corey Stroll), with the buttocks in full view. No statements have been made by Disney’s lawyers at this time the one Glaser.

It’s not the first time that Disney intervenes to censor some scenes for countries where the anti-LGBTQ norms are particularly restrictive: again for Kuwait he had to cancel a scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which showed the relationship between Ayo (Florence Kasumba) by Aneka (Michael Coel). And whole movies didn’t make it to these territories, like Eternals, due to the presence of a same-sex couple in history. Disney has always tried to respect the work of its artists and share the stories as they were conceived – so reads the statement regarding the editing choices – and that in case they didn’t see fit to edit the storiesAt that time there would be no change.