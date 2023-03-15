ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz has said that Maryam Nawaz is behind the President’s audio leak and she has all kinds of audio and videos.

According to the details, talking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court, PTI leader Shibli Faraz said that the recording and leaking of the telephone conversation is saddening not only for Arif Alvi but for the country, it is Maryam Nawaz who is an expert in video and audio production. are

He said that what has been imposed on us has made the country a joke. It is clearly written in the constitution that elections will be held in 90 days. Now everyone is making excuses that we cannot hold elections. They are not entitled, these are small people who were put in big positions.

Shibli Faraz said that I pay tribute to the workers, they are standing by their leader like a rock, they used to call our party the Burger Party, our party can put Pakistan on the path of development.

Shibli Faraz also said that he started a campaign to arrest a leader, I wish they had arrested the terrorists of the Peshawar mosque blast by now, if they want to see the future of their generations, then do their part with Imran Khan. put

He said that the powerful group is sucking the blood of the poor people, Imran Khan had told about their conspiracy a month ago, the supremacy of the constitution and the implementation of the law should be ensured, an atmosphere of war has been created to arrest a person. has gone