He Dolar blue hoy March 15 2023 is listed on the parallel market at $373,00 for purchase and $375,00 for sale. This Wednesday, the Dolar blue drop two pesos in the parallel market.

He blue it operated without variations in its last quote.

So far in 2023, the Dolar blue accumulates a raise of $27 after closing 2022 in $346.

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), el official dollar hoy March, 15th trades at $200,75 for purchase and $208,75 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purse trades at $381,08 for purchase and $382,18 for sale.

How much is the dollar CCL

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $393,67 for purchase and $396,79 for sale.

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler operates this March 15 to $201,67 for purchase and $202,07 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in 344,44 pesos.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $372,00 for the purchase now $378,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollar that applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, quote this Wednesday March 15 a $417,77.

This new exchange rate includes a 30% COUNTRY tax, a 45% deductible for Income Tax and Personal Assets, and a new 25% collection on account of Personal Assets.

How much does the euro blue trade at today

In the informal market, the euro blue quote this today March 15 a $399,00 for purchase and $403,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro today?

According to the blackboard National Bankthe official euro today Wednesday March, 15th listed on the market at $213,50 for purchase and $222,50 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue today?

He royal officialthe official currency of Brazil, this March 15 listed on the formal market a $37,70 for purchase and $41,70 for sale, according to the blackboard of the National Bank.

For his part, he real blue Today it trades on the parallel market at $82,00 y $87,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

This Wednesday, March 15, said index places the country risk at 2,293 basis points.

