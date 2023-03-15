Diego Trujillo and Lina Arango: This was their love story
All this history was born in 2022year in which Lina Arango He wanted to do an interview with the Colombian actor, however, at first he did not want to give it, but the representative finally convinced him to do it.
At the time of the interview the two stated that there was a ‘click‘ so at first there was a flirtation on both sides. In the middle of the conversation they touched on different topics in which they came to have things in common.
At the time of saying goodbye, a certain tension was noticed between them but they decided that this goodbye should be respectful and they only said a “See you later, thank you very much”. The journalist contacted the actor and they did not stop talking.
In the middle of the conversations, Lina told him that she had loved meeting him and about this statement Trujillo He also highlighted his qualities and from that moment he said that it was evident that they were speaking in a different tone.
By 2022, they confirmed their relationship on social networks, in which they received congratulations on the start of the engagement and began to share their content.
The couple assures that from the beginning it was special and that the moments together have always been pleasant.
One of the topics that causes the most curiosity is whether they want to have children, a topic that the couple uncovered in the middle of an interview where it was revealed that it is not an option to have children since Diego had a vasectomy.
Another reason is that they already have children and they are grown up, all they want is to enjoy their company so they don’t have to start raising children again.
Of the last Reels made by the Colombian actor, they are comedy with his partner in which they bring out the funny side of the daily situations they live in relationship.
The relationship between Lina and Diego is one of the best known in Colombian entertainment for the waste of love throughout the networks.