Diego Trujillo and Lina Arango: This was their love story

This is the love story of Colombian actor Diego Trujillo and his partner Lina Arango. Learn the details of this relationship.
Credits:
Edition Kienyke.com / Social Networks

All this history was born in 2022year in which Lina Arango He wanted to do an interview with the Colombian actor, however, at first he did not want to give it, but the representative finally convinced him to do it.

Credits:
Instagram – @diegotrujillo

At the time of the interview the two stated that there was a ‘click‘ so at first there was a flirtation on both sides. In the middle of the conversation they touched on different topics in which they came to have things in common.

Credits:
Instagram – @diegotrujillo

At the time of saying goodbye, a certain tension was noticed between them but they decided that this goodbye should be respectful and they only said a “See you later, thank you very much”. The journalist contacted the actor and they did not stop talking.

Credits:
Twitter – @DiegoTrujilloD

In the middle of the conversations, Lina told him that she had loved meeting him and about this statement Trujillo He also highlighted his qualities and from that moment he said that it was evident that they were speaking in a different tone.

Credits:
Instagram – @diegotrujillo

By 2022, they confirmed their relationship on social networks, in which they received congratulations on the start of the engagement and began to share their content.

Credits:
Instagram – @diegotrujillo

The couple assures that from the beginning it was special and that the moments together have always been pleasant.

Credits:
Instagram – @diegotrujillo

One of the topics that causes the most curiosity is whether they want to have children, a topic that the couple uncovered in the middle of an interview where it was revealed that it is not an option to have children since Diego had a vasectomy.

Credits:
Instagram – @diegotrujillo

Another reason is that they already have children and they are grown up, all they want is to enjoy their company so they don’t have to start raising children again.

Credits:
Instagram – @diegotrujillo

Of the last Reels made by the Colombian actor, they are comedy with his partner in which they bring out the funny side of the daily situations they live in relationship.

Credits:
Instagram – @diegotrujillo

The relationship between Lina and Diego is one of the best known in Colombian entertainment for the waste of love throughout the networks.

Credits:
Instagram – @diegotrujillo

