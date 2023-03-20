A massacre perpetrated at a party in a popular neighborhood in the city of Barranquilla left at least 5 dead and 14 injuredThe authorities reported this Monday.

The events occurred on Sunday night at a party in the Villanueva neighborhood to which several subjects arrived on motorcycles to shoot indiscriminately against the attendees.

Also read: Paradiso: gastronomy, entrepreneurship and music for all tastes in Medellín

“We are carrying out investigative activities in order to clarify the events in which five people who were conversing lost their lives. For these events we are offering a reward of up to 50 million pesos (about 10,300 dollars),” said the commander of the Barranquilla Police, General Jorge Urquijo.

According to testimonies from people who were at the site, several of the bodies were lying on the floor and the wounded were taken to the Barranquilla Hospital, located a few minutes from where the massacre occurred.

The attack occurred in the middle ofThe confrontation between the criminal gangs Los Rastrojos and Los Costeñoswhich operate in the city to control drug trafficking and which, according to the authorities’ report, has caused an increase in violence and homicides in recent months.

Colonel Urquijo assured that the main hypothesis of the authorities is that the crime occurred “in retaliation with the different operational activities that have been carried out in recent days and would be generating a rearrangement of these criminal structures.”

This is the fourth massacre committed this year in the metropolitan area of ​​Barranquilla with the same characteristics: the hit men arrive where the meeting is and begin to shoot indiscriminately.

Besides: Four dead leave Army helicopter accident in Quibdó

On January 29, in the southwest of the city, there was an armed raid on a commercial establishment in which 4 people lost their lives and on February 19, 3 were killed in another attack by hitmen in the San Vicente neighborhood.

The most recent massacre was registered a week ago in the Los Almendros neighborhood and three people died in it.