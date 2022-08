TARANTO – He died crushed by the tractor on which a 55-year-old man was working, the victim of a serious accident at work this morning in Massafra. Giuseppe De Marinis, born in Putignano but living in Massafra for years, agricultural worker, was driving the vehicle when the tractor overturned, leaving him no way out. The serious accident at work occurred on the Ludovico farm, between Massafra and Palagiano, in the Tarantino countryside.