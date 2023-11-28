Massive US air deployment at Japan’s Kadena base

US Armed Forces Carry Out Impressive “Elephant Walk” at Kadena Air Base in Japan

In a display of power and readiness, the US Armed Forces carried out an impressive “Elephant Walk” at Kadena Air Base in Japan, deploying more than 30 aircraft. This strategic exercise showcased the operational capacity of the base, which is a key enclave in the Indo Pacific region.

The term “Elephant Walk” dates back to World War II and simulates the mass lineup of bombers for takeoff, evoking the image of elephants heading to a watering hole. In the current context, these maneuvers serve to verify the level of readiness and demonstrate force, especially in high-tension areas such as the Indo Pacific.

The deployment from Kadena Air Base involved a significant portion of the more than 100 aircraft stationed there. The missions carried out ranged from operations entrusted by higher headquarters to confrontation exercises with large forces. The base is known for its ability to rapidly project joint airpower, essential for the defense of Japan and stability in the Indo Pacific.

Kadena Air Base is not only a key military stronghold for the US in the Indo Pacific, but also the home of the 18th Wing, the US Air Force’s most prominent fighter wing deployed overseas. Its arsenal includes a variety of aircraft such as F-15C/D Eagle, KC-135R Stratotanker refueling aircraft, E-3 Sentry command aircraft, and HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters.

Additionally, Kadena hosts temporary detachments and provides facilities to the US Navy, Marine Corps, and Army. The recent “Elephant Walk” revealed the diversity of capabilities at Kadena, including aircraft such as F-35A Lightning II, F-15 Eagle, EA-18G Growler aircraft, P-8A Poseidon, and MQ-9 Reaper drones.

The exercise at Kadena Air Base demonstrates the US military’s commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the Indo Pacific and its readiness to respond to any potential threats in the region. The base serves as the epicenter of US airpower in the Indo-Pacific, playing a crucial role in ensuring regional security and stability.

Share this: Facebook

X

