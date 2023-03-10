At the age of 29, the right-back Jesús David Murillo León was made official as a new Deportivo Pereira player. “Welcome to the champion,” they wrote from Matecaña’s social networks, to announce it as a link to the squad. The man from Cali comes from Once Caldas, where last year he played 29 league games, starting 20 and accumulating 1743 minutes.

During his career, he has gone through teams such as Patriotas, Barranquilla FC, he completed six seasons in Junior, where he scored a goal and later played two years with the albos.

In this way, the current national football champions recently added two new faces and both in the defensive zone, for which the fans on social networks continue to state that in their opinion, at least one creative midfielder is needed to replace meanwhile the injured Yesus Cabrera and one more forward, who accompanies and can be an alternative to the brothers Arley and Ángelo Rodríguez.