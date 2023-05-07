Home » Matecañas host Medellín for the Colombian League
Matecañas host Medellín for the Colombian League

Soccer | They meet at 2 in the afternoon at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas 

Julián Andrés Santa

Football Sunday at the Perla del Otún. Starting at 2 in the afternoon, Deportivo Pereira receives a visit from Deportivo Independiente Medellín at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, for date 18 of the Colombian League. The Matecañas arrive motivated after having obtained their first victory in the Copa Libertadores in the middle of the week.

THEY REPEAT THE END OF LAST YEAR

Curiously, once again Risaraldenses and Paisas will meet on the 7th, repeating the final of last semester, which was on December 7 with the Olympic return of Deportivo Pereira. Now they are measured again in the Perla del Otún, this time on May 7.

ADD FOR RECLASSIFICATION

On the sides of the locals, there are no longer mathematical options to be able to think about a home run classification, however, Matecaña hopes to be able to add more points, thinking about reclassification and continuing to have a good average in the relegation table so as not to suffer from this in 2024.

MEDELLÍN FORCED TO WIN

The Antioqueños arrive in Pereira with the obligation to get the three points to maintain their aspirations for a place in the top eight. They have 22 points in the standings and a defeat in the capital of Risaral would leave them on the brink of elimination.

Jhonny Vásquez, captain of Matecaña, already recovered and who added minutes for Libertadores last Thursday.

REST OF DATE 18

Hoy

2:00 pm Deportivo Pereira vs Medellin

4:10 pm Nacional vs Boyacá Chico

6:20pm Millonarios vs Santa Fe

8:30 p.m. Grass vs. Jaguars

Monday

6:15 p.m. Deportivo Cali vs. Envigado

8:30 pm Huila vs America

