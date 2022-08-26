“On the way back, after the show” he had just written in his last post on social media, accompanied by the night photo of a deserted street: he died like this Matteo Barattieri, 57-year-old geologist and environmentalist from Monza, hit by a pirate car in the US while walking back to the hotel after attending a concert by his favorite group (the rock band Blondie, led by front woman Debbie Harry) in Nashville, Tennessee. “For us it is the loss of a true friend” is the greeting of the members of the Facebook group “Parco di Monza forever”, which he had founded and today gathers over 2500 people. And the staff of the “Monza Reale” blog promises that “every time we walk in the park we will think of you. You have taught us so much thanks to your passion for nature”.

Barattieri’s latest post is a photo of the road where he was hit by a car that, according to local media, did not stop to help him: “And now on my way back, after the show. Walking. Some kilometers . As usual, after a Blondie gig. Along McGavock Pike. Nashville, “Barattieri wrote.

Well known throughout Brianza and not only for his environmental activity, Barattieri is remembered by friends and collaborators as “a unique character, a great champion of the defense of flora and fauna”. There is also a moving message from the comprehensive school of Bosisio Parini (in the Lecco area), where the 57-year-old was a substitute teacher of mathematics at the secondary school La Nostra Famiglia: “We are shocked by the terrible misfortune that has struck a valid and passionate teacher “.

Matteo Barattieri was also a great connoisseur of avifauna, in particular that of the Monza Park, as well as “actively engaged in dissemination, teaching and education in the naturalistic and environmental sectors – is the memory of the Milanese section of the Lombard Ornithological Group – He was the author of several scientific publications in the ornithological field, articles and books “.

The senator of the M5S Gianmarco Corbetta, who lives in Bovisio Masciago (in Brianza), wanted to publicly remind him: “Matteo was an authentic person, who truly believed in what he was doing. A true environmentalist, not in words – he wrote – I remember arriving, many years ago, at one of our meetings in Monza in the middle of winter, wearing shorts and a bicycle. He and his bike, inseparable, whatever the weather conditions and the distance to cover “. And from the WWF Insubria they conclude: “Thanks Matteo for everything you have given us over the years”.