Maxi seizure of counterfeit clothing in P. Torres – Sardinia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PORTO TORRES, JUNE 16 – Over 31,000 items of clothing with counterfeit brands have been identified and seized in recent days by the Guardia di Finanza of the Porto Torres Company.



The military, in three separate operations, managed to intercept as many as 157 shipments coming from central-eastern Europe to the province of Sassari and other locations on the peninsula. the packages were blocked and checked by the yellow flames who were able to ascertain the illegal content.



The false brands were applied to thousands of items of clothing, footwear and various accessories: T-shirts, trousers, shoes, bags, belts, wallets, they illegally reproduced the most popular brands in fashion.



Numerous mobile phone accessories such as earphones and covers were also seized, as well as thousands of wheel covers from the most well-known German car manufacturers and dozens of hair straighteners, all cleverly counterfeited and passed off as a product of renowned multinational companies in the trade.



(ANSA).

