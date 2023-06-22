Maxi seizure of marijuana but the active ingredient is minimal: the defendant acquitted [notiziediprato.it]

The man had tried to send 18 kilos of the substance to England in packages that were supposed to contain clothes and had been reported by the finance police. At the trial the twist

Those eighteen kilos of marijuana, blocked by the financial police before they were shipped to England in September 2020, had such a low active ingredient that they cannot be considered a narcotic substance.

This is what was established by judge Francesca Scarlatti who, at the end of the abbreviated trial, acquitted a 30-year-old Chinese, defended by the lawyer Alessandro Fantappiè, because the fact does not exist. The prosecutor’s office, with the prosecutor Alessia Iacopini, also requested the acquittal of the accused.

It was precisely the defense of the 30-year-old who asked the judge to better verify whether the one seized by the Fiamme Gialle was a substance with a strong doping effect or light cannabis. A big difference for the fate of the man who risked conviction for drug trafficking. The financial police had in fact denounced the man after having intercepted the shipment of three suspicious packages which officially contained clothes. In addition to the false declaration, the false personal details given to the clerk in order to be able to send the parcels are suspicious.

Already from the first analysis of the substance, the result was a very low active ingredient. And the lawyer Alessandro Fantappiè made himself strong on this aspect, asking in a previous hearing to summon the chemist who was in charge of the analysis to better understand and more about the effects deriving from the intake of that marijuana. Chemist who confirmed that the active ingredient was well below the criminal threshold.