Home » Maxi seizure of marijuana but the active ingredient is minimal: the defendant acquitted [notiziediprato.it]
News

Maxi seizure of marijuana but the active ingredient is minimal: the defendant acquitted [notiziediprato.it]

by admin
Maxi seizure of marijuana but the active ingredient is minimal: the defendant acquitted [notiziediprato.it]

The man had tried to send 18 kilos of the substance to England in packages that were supposed to contain clothes and had been reported by the finance police. At the trial the twist

Those eighteen kilos of marijuana, blocked by the financial police before they were shipped to England in September 2020, had such a low active ingredient that they cannot be considered a narcotic substance.

This is what was established by judge Francesca Scarlatti who, at the end of the abbreviated trial, acquitted a 30-year-old Chinese, defended by the lawyer Alessandro Fantappiè, because the fact does not exist. The prosecutor’s office, with the prosecutor Alessia Iacopini, also requested the acquittal of the accused.

It was precisely the defense of the 30-year-old who asked the judge to better verify whether the one seized by the Fiamme Gialle was a substance with a strong doping effect or light cannabis. A big difference for the fate of the man who risked conviction for drug trafficking. The financial police had in fact denounced the man after having intercepted the shipment of three suspicious packages which officially contained clothes. In addition to the false declaration, the false personal details given to the clerk in order to be able to send the parcels are suspicious.

Already from the first analysis of the substance, the result was a very low active ingredient. And the lawyer Alessandro Fantappiè made himself strong on this aspect, asking in a previous hearing to summon the chemist who was in charge of the analysis to better understand and more about the effects deriving from the intake of that marijuana. Chemist who confirmed that the active ingredient was well below the criminal threshold.

You may also like

Qiao Dong, a first-level inspector of the Department...

Binance subjected to checks in Brazil, with its...

Submarine “Titan” with 5 passengers on board runs...

Fire consumed a house in the rural area...

Locauto launches the free loyalty program MyLocauto Friends

The UN once again denounces the ELN and...

30 soldiers were kidnapped by illegal miners in...

Passengers from Taiyuan to Beijing, Tianjin and other...

Cemetery of fetuses: the Guarantor sanctions the Municipality...

More than 30 Ibero-American leaders will present their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy