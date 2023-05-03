Maximiliano Restrepo embarks on the long road to Formula 1

Maximiliano Restrepo is about to embark on the great adventure of conquering the European Formula 4 tracks, where he will seek to start the long and demanding path to become an F1 driver.

The young Colombian driver has entered the final stretch of his preparation to compete in Spanish Formula 4, a competition certified by the International Automobile Federation – FIA, the prelude to F3. The calendar in which Maximiliano will be part of the Drivex team has seven racing weekends.

The Spanish F4 will start on May 5 and end on November 12. It includes legendary Formula 1 tracks such as SPA Francorchamps, Jerez de la Frontera, Estoril and Montmeló.

Maxi’s innate talent and his dizzying rise, in just over a year, have not gone unnoticed by one of the great legends in motorsports history. After his discoverer and personal trainer Diego Luis Forero contacted Juan Pablo Montoya, the legendary Colombian driver accepted the challenge and became Maxi’s official coach.

Montoya raced with the Williams and McLaren teams, winning 7 F1 races, including the Monaco GP, and was Indy Series champion, victorious at the Indianapolis 500 twice.

Maxi’s case is unique and atypical by the standards of the world of speed. He came to go-karting at the age of 15 and in less than twelve months he went through primary, secondary and university in the world of cars, surpassing the most advanced students who ‘studied’ from the age of 6.

Maximiliano owns an approach that defies what is usual for a 17-year-old. He has so assumed his goal of being a Formula 1 driver, that he decided to continue his studies virtually and dedicate himself completely to formula cars.

He is an extremely fast driver, owner of an innate natural talent. In less than a year he made the leap from go-karting in Colombia to being signed by the Spanish team Drivex, founded by former Spanish F1 driver Pedro Martínez de la Rosa.

Maxi lives in Spain and adheres to an intense and meticulous training plan that includes track, simulators, gym and psychological preparation.

The Colombian has gasoline running through his veins. He has a lineage of pilots; he is the nephew of Juan Fernando and Ricardo Mejía, and cousin of Camilo and Santiago Puyo.

Formula 4 was born in 2014 with the aim of being the first step on the ladder towards Formula 1. It is the ideal category for young drivers from karting to develop a professional career in the single-seater category.

Its story began in 2016 and, from humble origins, the support of all the parties involved has allowed the championship to grow to become a reference at a European and world level.

With six seasons behind it, more than a hundred races held and close to 30 different winners, Spanish Formula 4 has become one of the world‘s leading single-seater categories. Certified by the FIA, it has the backing of major brands such as Hankook, Tatuus, Abarth and the RFEDA seal.

The championship offers the ideal mix to progress in the world of motorsport; an unbeatable combination of circuits, all of which are venues for Formula 1 or Motogp events, a balanced calendar, a complete testing program and official events, and the passion to work for and for the participating teams and riders, are the best ingredients to develop a successful career in single-seaters.