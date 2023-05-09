May 9, 1993: The first free elections in Paraguay’s 180-year history are held. Juan Carlos Wasmosy is elected the first civilian head of state

Under Tuesday, May 9, the book of history records, among other things:

1688: After 48 years of reign, the Great Elector Friedrich Wilhelm von Brandenburg died in Potsdam at the age of 68.

1898: The upper Wiental line and the belt line of the Wiener Stadtbahn are completed.

1903: The premiere of the operetta “Frühlingsluft” by Josef Strauss takes place in Vienna.

1923: Bertolt Brecht’s drama “In the thicket of the cities” premieres in Munich.

1933: The film “A song goes around the world” with the Jewish tenor Josef Schmidt premieres in Berlin.

1948: Czechoslovakia receives a people’s democratic constitution. President Edvard Beneš then resigns in June; KP leader Klement Gottwald takes office.

1958: The Austrian Baroque Museum opens in the Lower Belvedere in Vienna.

1958: After the assassination of an opposition journalist and President Camille Chamoun’s attempt to force an extension of his term of office by amending the constitution, civil war-like unrest broke out in Lebanon for several weeks and was only ended when the US Marines intervened.

1968: Recent heavy riots in the Parisian student district, Quartier Latin. More than 900 people are injured on the night of the 10th.

1978: In the center of Rome, the body of the Christian Democratic party leader and ex-Prime Minister Aldo Moro, who was kidnapped by the “Red Brigades” on March 16 and later shot, is found in the trunk of a car.

1988: In Belgium, the Socialists are back on the government bench after seven years of opposition. Formation of a centre-left cabinet under Christian Socialist Wilfried Martens.

1993: The first free elections are held in Paraguay’s 180-year history. Juan Carlos Wasmosy is elected the first civilian head of state (until 1998).

2013: After being held hostage for 139 days, the Austrian Dominik N., who was kidnapped in Yemen, and a Finnish couple are free again. The 26-year-old Viennese was kidnapped together with the Finns in December last year in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. The release of the abductees was mediated by Yemen’s neighboring state of Oman, and all sides have denied paying the ransom.

birthdays: Rudolf Mosse, German publisher (1843-1920); José Ortega y Gasset, Spanish philosopher and writer (1883-1955); Miltiades Caridis, Greek conductor (1923-1998); Colin Chapman, British racing car designer (according to other sources May 19) (1928-1982); John Victor “Rhino” Edwards, British musician (Status Quo) (1953); Hardy Krüger Jr., German actor (1968); Bebe, Spanish musician (1978).

days of death: Rudolf Beer, Austria Actor, director and theater director; 1921-1924 director of the Raimundtheater, 1924-1932 director of the Volkstheater (1885-1938); Aldo Moro, Italian politician (1916-1978); Walter Helmut Koschatzky, Austria. art historian (1921-2003); Ottavio Missoni, Italian fashion designer (1921-2013); Per Kirkeby, Danish. artist (1938-2018); Peter Sehr, German director (1951-2013); Andrew Simpson, British sailor (1976-2013).

name days: Beatus, Volkmar, Job, Otto, Theresia, Roderich, Gregory, Dominikus, Ottokar, Carola, Lina, Karoline.