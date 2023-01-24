In order to continue strengthening the response capacity to a emergency or disaster situation in the District, the mayoress Virna Johnson, delivered two motorcycles that will help patrol and inspection by the ‘Cobasa’ teams in the Sierra Nevada. Also, awarded certifications and provided eight emergency kitswhich will serve as support in different neighborhoods of the city and its corregimientos, before, during and after an emergency.

In the image you can see the mayoress, Virna Johnson, together with the residents of the groups of Tagua, Buritaca, Bastidas, Zarabanda, Colinas del Río and El Milagro, after the delivery of emergency basic kids

The members of the Samario Neighborhood Committee They are trained in first aid, first responders and risk management courses to strengthen the Municipal Strategy of Response.

For the first time, there are two indigenous members belonging to the communities of the Arhuacos and Koguis to whom the two motorcycles were assigned, as well as the Children’s Neighborhood Committee. Altogether, they are o. 40 groups throughout the District.



The district president, Virna Johnson, made a house-to-house tour to provide recommendations on the dry season that the region is experiencing.

equipment

The district administration gave the groups of La Tagua, Buritaca, Bastidas, Zarabanda, Colinas del Río and El Milagro with a basic emergency kit that includes: journalist-type waterproof vests, personalized handles, caps in drill embroidered, metallic whistlerechargeable miner’s head lanterns, miller type stretcher, fire extinguishers, boots, ropes, as well as alternate tools and items to carry out interventions within their neighborhoods or corregimientos.

