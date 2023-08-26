Mayor Li Jun Leads the 32nd Executive Meeting to Discuss Important Issues

The 32nd Executive Meeting of the Ninth Municipal Government was held yesterday, with Mayor Li Jun presiding over the meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the first meeting of the 20th Central Audit Committee and implement it, as well as to discuss the further promotion of stability and health in the real estate market and safety production work.

The meeting highlighted the importance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the Central Audit Committee meeting, stating that it provided important guidelines for effectively carrying out audit work. It was emphasized that the relevant deployments of the central government, provinces, and cities should be benchmarked, and audit supervision should follow wherever the central work is advanced. The meeting stressed the need to focus on key points and strictly supervise, conducting “economic physical examinations” and carrying out follow-up and penetrating audits to ensure the proper operation of power. Rectification and seeking practical results were also emphasized, with audit discovery and audit rectification seen as important tools for improving the system and enhancing governance capabilities. The meeting also emphasized the importance of continuous skill improvement and building a loyal, clean, and responsible high-quality professional audit team.

Regarding the real estate market, the meeting discussed the significance of promoting its stable and healthy development for the sustained and stable economic operation. It was emphasized that policies should be implemented quickly, focusing on utilizing the city’s energy level and policy “toolbox” to stimulate market vitality and release consumption potential. Precise policy implementation, based on Jiaxing’s reality, was stressed, with a focus on research and planning, the implementation of high-quality projects, and meeting both rigid and improved housing needs. The meeting also highlighted the importance of strengthening supervision and management to effectively prevent and resolve risks, ensuring the stable and healthy development of the real estate market.

In light of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, the meeting emphasized the importance of ensuring safety production. All localities and departments were urged to study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety and implement the work arrangements of the provincial party committee and government. The meeting stressed the need for strict and meticulous work in production safety, fully guarding the bottom line of safe development. The investigation of hidden dangers and risks should continue, with a focus on urban gas safety. Thorough rectification and immediate changes were encouraged to eliminate safety risks and hidden dangers. Responsibility was also seen as crucial, with a call to strengthen coordination and implement the responsibilities of enterprises, territories, and departments to ensure production safety.

The meeting also discussed other matters in addition to the above topics.

