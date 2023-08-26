How social networks change with the European DSA: a practical guide

Every time we log into a social network, what we see is the product of at least two factors. On the one hand, some objective characteristics, such as the contents that are offered to us because they have been very successful; on the other, a degree of personalisation, based on the profiles we follow and the interests we have demonstrated during our experience on that platform.

It is precisely on this last point that a part of the Digital Services Act (DSA), which entered into force in Europe on August 25th, plans to intervene: the social networks that exceed 45 million users in the Old Continent are called to provide the user with a choice. In other words, they must offer an option to view content in chronological order, without the intervention of an algorithm and the consequent use of personal data.

In recent years there has been a lot of talk about the possible unintended consequences of those who are called recommendation systems of Web platforms. These algorithms, which regulate a large part of our online experience, are designed to recommend new content that is suitable for us, based on what we do on the Net. However, they can also according to a recent study commissioned by Meta“relegating people to their own bubble, exposed to a biased view of some topics, if not outright misinformation, and surrounded by like-minded individuals who reinforce their attitudes.”

In short, in the intentions of the legislatorthe option of the chronological feed would guarantee the user a more neutral filter, without the intervention of the automatic systems of the platforms, based on artificial intelligence (which may even have political opinions).

The DSA, however, provides the user with a choice: the default option remains algorithmic, on all major social networks. Let’s see what changes and how to activate the alternative feed.

Facebook

As for Meta, a note dated August 22nd signed by Nick Clegg clarified the commitment of the group as regards the controlled social networks.

Let’s start from Facebook: the chronological view will concern both the posts, and therefore the feed we see when we log in, and the Reels and the Stories, which are instead positioned at the top. For now, you can click on Other in the menu on the left to access the section Feed. At that point, the possibility is offered to see the contents in chronological order, published by the friends, groups or pages that you have chosen to follow.

Instagram

The chronological order, actually, Instagram introduced it in early 2022 as for the main feed. Just click on the logo, top left, to have the option to select Followed, which is a collection of posts from newest to oldest. The same option should also be introduced soon for Stories and Reels, which can be viewed in reverse chronological order and only from the profiles we have chosen to follow.

Both on Facebook and on Instagram, it will also be possible search with results based solely on keywords inserted, without personalization.

TikTok

The biggest news is probably from TikTok: the Chinese social network, made famous by its algorithm, announced the introduction of a non-personalized content stream. Above, where today there is the possibility to choose between For you e Followed, it will soon be possible to choose a new option. In other words, it will be possible to see popular content in a certain geographical area and from all over the world, without the intervention of the algorithm. “A step towards a parallel dimension of TikTok, sort of a new form of television,” reads an article in The Atlantic.

Furthermore, TikTok will also introduce the possibility of do non-personalized searches on the platform.

Twitter (now called X)

On X, the ability to see posts in chronological order is already there. And it’s relatively simple to select it: just move your thumb to the right to go to the feed Followedwhich offers the ability to see what used to be called tweets from newest to oldest.

