“Inseparable on vacation”, take a photo with your four-legged friend and share

The Ministry of Health‘s “Inseparable on holiday” social media campaign to promote the responsible ownership of pets and against abandonment starts on 20 July. The campaign will be disseminated on the Ministry of Health‘s social networks, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, during the summer months and is aimed at all pet owners.

Our animal friends deserve constant love and care every day because the only right place for them is next to us. The campaign aims to highlight how traveling with animals allows us to strengthen the emotional bond and to appreciate the beauty of nature through their curious eyes with advice for their well-being on vacation.

Selected photographs communicate a sense of closeness and encourage empathy. The color tones chosen recall summer and the colors of the sea.

For the occasion, a instagram filter, in line with the general style of the campaign, which invites people to share a moment of vacation, relaxation or departure with their animal friends. Take a photo and mention the Ministry to be re-shared!

to know more

ANCI also promotes the “Inseparable” campaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

