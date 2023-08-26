Chad: the emergency for Sudanese refugees is increasingly serious

There are already almost 380,000, but there could be more than 600,000 Sudanese refugees pouring into neighboring Chad. The testimony of brother Fabio Mussi, a PIME missionary, returning from a visit to the fields: “We will continue in our human and Christian commitment in favor of these brothers and sisters of ours who are in a situation of great difficulty”. But we need everyone’s help…

Il fratricidal conflict that erupted in Sudan on 15 April 2023 has already caused the flight of more than 4 million 700 thousand people from their own homes. Of these, 378.430 they poured from the Darfur region towards eastern Chad. 86% are women and children. Following this humanitarian catastrophe, the apostolic vicariate and Caritas of Mongo decided to intervene, also thanks to the support of various international organizations, including the PIME Foundation of Milan, which opened a special fund (Fund S148 Sudan refugee emergency) to meet the basic needs of food, water, hygiene products, clothes and tents for the refugees.

“So far,” he testifies brother Fabio Mussi, PIME missionary and responsible for social projects of the Mongo vicariate, returning from a mission on site – it was possible to organize the distribution of food and non-food items in some refugee camps. In particular, we went to A Djabal and Goz-Béida, in the province of Sila, which currently hosts more than 1,500 families. In Farchana, in the province of Ouaddaï, there are more than 1,732. We have also built 24 latrines here».

However, given the continuous influx of new refugees, the situation is only getting worse. For this reason, efforts are being made to plan the most effective humanitarian response possible for the next four months, from September to December.

“We have been on the spot in recent weeks – continues Brother Mussi – for a rapid needs assessment mission in the area of ​​Adré, a town located on the border with Sudan, and in particular in the new field of Métchélocated about fifty kilometers to the south. At the end of the visit, we decided to intervene in this new camp, where the authorities expect to welcome around 150,000 new refugees. Among other things, at the present time, few humanitarian organizations have already decided to intervene in this reality”.

Following the information gathered from the populations involved and the organizations already involved in assistance, the Vicariate and Caritas of Mongo – thanks also to the collaboration of Caritas Italiana – have decided to concentrate their interventions on around 2,000 families in this field, to a total of about 10,000 people, mostly women and children.

«The global estimate for this intervention is approx 160 thousand euros – estimates brother Mussi – and will be divided into three priority sectors: basic foodstuffs such as rice, pasta, sugar, canned foods, milk and more; non-food items such as curtains, bed nets, mats, clothing, blankets, cookware, and buckets; and supply of water through the construction of wells and toilets, also to prevent diseases such as cholera, diarrhea and gastroenteritis as much as possible».

The United Nations predicts that by the end of 2023refugees from Sudan could exceed 600,000. However, the economic and organizational resources currently available do not in any way allow for adequate reception. “We, as the Vicariate and Caritas of Mongo – continues Mussi – will continue in our human and Christian commitment in favor of our sisters and brothers who are in a situation of great difficulty. Our presence in these realities certainly represents a drop of water in a sea of ​​needs, but we consider it important as a sign of attention and brotherhood towards people who suffer, without distinction of ethnicity, culture and religious creed. But to continue in our commitment we need everyone’s help and support. We always trust in Providence which has accompanied us up to now and which will not abandon us in this very delicate situation”.

HOW TO HELP

The Pime Foundation of Milan has activated the Fondo S148 Sudan refugee emergency to meet the basic needs of food, water, hygiene products, clothes and tents for Sudanese refugees in Chad, especially in the provinces of Ouadi Fira, Sila and Ouaddai, which are part of the vicariate of Mongo, where they also operate PIME missionaries.

To help: dona.centropime.org/emergenzaprofughiSudan/

Info: Mission support area (tel. 02.438201)

