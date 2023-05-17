Mayor of Nordhausen: State data protection officer examines the Buchmann case

The case of the suspended mayor of Nordhausen also concerns the state data protection officer. As Lutz Hasse told MDR THÜRINGEN, he should now check whether the temporarily suspended Kai Buchmann (pl) violated data protection regulations.

The background is that Buchmann created a so-called word record of a city council meeting. He used a recording of the conversation to do this. his opponents consider this illegal. The examination by the data protection authority is still ongoing, Hasse told the MDR.