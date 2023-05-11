MBDA strengthens cooperation with the Greek defense industry

During the DEFEA show, MBDA continues to sign projects with Greek companies as part of its industrial cooperation program linked to supplies for frigates (FDI HN – Frégates de défense et d’intervention Hellenic Navy) of the Hellenic Navy. The company is also pursuing the strengthening of its cooperation in the fields of research and development of joint projects.

Following the previous contracts signed, in particular during the EURONAVAL 2022 show, MBDA is now collaborating with AKMON SA and MILTECH HELLAS SA for the production of electronic equipment and cables, and with SSA SA for the integration activities on board the FDIs. Furthermore, MBDA has recently signed another contract with SSA SA – together with the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA – National Technical University Athens) – in various cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence. Several research and development (R&D) contracts were also signed in 2022. In addition to these initial contracts, and as part of the “R&D Booster” initiative in Europe, MBDA has the objective of developing further research and development (R&D) projects to ensure long-term cooperation with its Greek partners. The ambition is to integrate them into the MBDA supply chain from the research and study phases of products and services, up to the joint marketing of “Made in Greece” products and services on the global market. MBDA therefore proposes to its current and potential Greek partners to start discussing projects related to the company’s activities. Indeed, in order to explore further opportunities with Greek industry stakeholders, MBDA will participate in the upcoming “R&D Partner Days” organized by Naval Group in June, in Athens.

Eric Béranger, CEO of MBDA, said: “Our ambition in Greece is to continue to develop fruitful partnerships and increase local participation. This is why, in addition to production activities and as part of the ‘R&D Booster’ initiative, MBDA wants to expand its long-term cooperation with Greek industrial partners, so as to develop new products to be jointly presented worldwide “. These new activities are in continuity with the numerous collaborations already defined with defense companies in Greece, which began more than 25 years ago in the context of various supply contracts for the Greek Armed Forces (Navy, Air Force and Army).