MCI Onehealth Completes Sale of Operations in Alberta to WELL Health

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to
and quality of healthcare, today announced that it has completed the sale of its operations in Alberta, including its five MCI The Doctor’s Office medical clinics, to WELL Health Technologies Corp.
(“WELL”).

The sale was implemented on a debt-free basis under a share purchase agreement dated May 18, 2023 between the Company and WELL. The total consideration paid by WELL in connection with the
transaction was $2,000,000, less customary closing and post-closing adjustments and holdbacks.

