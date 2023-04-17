Mechanic was killed with a knife in Villa Flor in Yopal

A young motorcycle mechanic was murdered on Friday, April 14, in the vicinity of the Villa Flor neighborhood in Yopal.

The victim of this homicide was identified as Yexon Eliecer Espinosa Espinosa, 22, a native of the municipality of Orocué, who worked in a workshop.

The body was found on the road with several stab wounds, some caused to the neck, which caused severe bleeding that led to his death.

For now, authorities have opened an investigation to determine the motives for this violent death.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

