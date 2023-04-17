Home » Mechanic was killed with a knife in Villa Flor in Yopal
News

Mechanic was killed with a knife in Villa Flor in Yopal

by admin
Mechanic was killed with a knife in Villa Flor in Yopal

A young motorcycle mechanic was murdered on Friday, April 14, in the vicinity of the Villa Flor neighborhood in Yopal.

The victim of this homicide was identified as Yexon Eliecer Espinosa Espinosa, 22, a native of the municipality of Orocué, who worked in a workshop.

The body was found on the road with several stab wounds, some caused to the neck, which caused severe bleeding that led to his death.

For now, authorities have opened an investigation to determine the motives for this violent death.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Captured in Maní subject accused of sexually assaulting a minor

You may also like

Riots in the Loja prison left a prisoner...

Riots at the Atanasio Girardot have questioned the...

Champions League: Liverpool beat Leeds 6-1

WFP suspends operations after 3 staff die

“With the price of meat there is speculation”

Arrested in Abruzzo with 2.3 kg of cocaine...

DRC: Notre Avenir launches its first training courses...

What does your company do to reduce the...

Runner dead: Province of Trento deposits documents requested...

Denial of the Lamuka coalition: “Martin Fayulu remains...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy