By civic marchfrom the Pablo Tobón Uribe Theater to the San Antonio Park, on Sunday February 12 there will be closure of Avenida La Playa and the western roadway of Avenida Oriental from 10:00 a.m. and until 12:00 p.m.

Carrera 53 (Avenida del Ferrocarril) on both roads will be completely closed from 73rd street to 77th street, for holding the city event “La solar 2023 – Parque Norte de Medellín”. The closure will be between 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 11 and 6:00 AM on Sunday, February 12.

Also, due to expansion works in the primary aqueduct networks, until May 9, the closure of the service road of the South Highway, between 89th Street and the taxi bay of the North Terminal will be presentedand the partial closure of Calle 89 between the Autopista Norte and the service road of the Autopista Sur.

Due to expansion works in Carabobo Norte, between the Botanical Garden and the Madre Laura bridge, There is a partial closure, 24 hours a day, on the eastern road of Carrera 55 between Calles 82 and 87. On this road, vehicles can only travel from north to south. For the south-north direction, you must take the 51B race to the 94th street to return to the Madre Laura bridge.

On Regional Avenue, western road, between 64 and 67 streets, the closure of the left lane continues. Likewise, on the eastern road, at the height of the Horacio Toro bridge, the left lane remains restricted.

In Manrique, in the Palos Verdes sector, in carrera 44 with calle 66, there is partial closure. You can take alternate routes such as Calle 67 to Carrera 49 (Venezuela) and Campo Valdés.

–In the commune 8-Villa Hermosa, on calle 52 between carreras 28 and 32the preventive closure of a lane continues due to the loss of the bench.

In Villatina, the total restriction of Carrera 15 with Calle 52 is maintained. Public transport routes have detours to and from the sector. Calle 52 that leads to the Caicedo neighborhood is enabled.

On Las Palmas avenue, this Sunday, February 12, there will be a counterflow on the Transversal Superiorbetween Hatoviejo and Loma del Padre Marianito, in an easterly direction towards Medellín, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.