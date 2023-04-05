The Government, with a amendment to the decree-law of 29 December 2022 n. 198converted with law 24 February 2023 n. 14, introduced paragraph 8-ter of art. 6 of Legislative Decree 198/2022, extending the deadline for the 2021-2022 academic year to 15 June 2023. Therefore, in addition to what is programmed in the academic calendars, each Department has foreseen an additional extraordinary graduation session, relating to the a.y. 2021/2022, to be carried out between 25 May and 15 June 2023. Students regularly enrolled in the last year of the course, ongoing or out of course, in the academic year 2021-2022, who, having concluded the extraordinary exam sessions relating to the academic year to. 2021/2022, without fail, by 28 April 2023, are owed only for the final exam to obtain the qualification.

Not included in the extension in question:

– students who sit exams and other educational activities (laboratories, etc.) activated for the first time in the a.y. 2022-2023;

– graduating students enrolled for the a.y. 2022-2023 in the last current year within the normal duration of the training courses (i.e. it is not possible to take advantage of the extension in question for those who would graduate early as a result of the extension).

To facilitate the completion of the study programme, those enrolled in the a.y. 2022-2023 who will obtain the final qualification in the three-year degree courses for the a.y. 2021-2022 as a result of this extension, they will be able to use any sums already paid to convert the enrollment into enrollment in a master’s degree at the University. To this end, when submitting the application for admission to the final exam in the extraordinary session of the 2021-2022 academic year, graduating students, currently enrolled in the a.y. 2022-2023 who intend to take advantage of the extension, must declare:

– the intention to continue the studies by converting the enrollment to the a.y. 2022-2023 with late enrollment in the master’s degree course of interest;

that is to say

– the intention to receive an official reimbursement of the amount paid for enrollment in the a.y. 2022-2023. It is specified that the cost of the stamp duty and any delays due to late payment will be excluded from the refund.

Furthermore, if the same students are beneficiaries of the scholarship for the 2022/2023 academic year, pursuant to the related Call for the Right to Study, they must immediately notify the Right to Study Offices to the email address [email protected]

For any doubts or requests for clarification, you can contact the Head of the Student Services Area Dr.ssa Antonietta Quartuccio (email: [email protected]) or the Heads of the teaching secretariats of the Departments of interest by e-mail.

