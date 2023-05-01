Home » the “people respond with rebellion”
the “people respond with rebellion”

Within the framework of the march called by the opposition on May 1, members of the FMLN reiterated that they are against the State of Exception and ensure that the “people respond with rebellion.”

The FMLN deputies have reiterated on different occasions their total rejection of the public policies promoted by the Government of President Nayib Bukele, including the Exception Regime, an initiative that has put almost 70,000 gang members behind bars.

