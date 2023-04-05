45. 21:30 Dortmund longs for the half-time whistle. If it’s only 1-0 at the break, the guests can be satisfied.

45. 21:30 Official injury time (minutes): 3

44. 21:29 Hummels is back on the field.

42. 21:27 Hummels got the ball in the face. He needs treatment.

41. 21:26 After a good attack, Raum gets the ball to the left of the penalty area. He pulls off with his left. the ball flies against Hummels`s chest.

40. 21:24 Yellow card for Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund)



Ryerson flips Dani Olmo over the blade at the halfway line. There’s yellow for that.

39. 21:24 Werner misses the chance to make it 2-0! Dortmund’s defense is again overplayed by a pass. Werner is suddenly through. He goes into the penalty area with speed. Instead of completing it himself, however, he puts it across. His pass goes in the back of Laimer.

38. 21:23 At Dortmund, the movement without the ball leaves a lot to be desired. Many black and yellow players just stand still and don’t even want the ball.

36. 21:21 Werner pulls into the middle from the left and then shoots from the edge of the penalty area. The ball slips over his slippers. The shot flies wide of the mark.

35. 21:20 Kobel needs to be treated. The BVB goalkeeper hurt his knee. Meyer warms up. Kobel continues to play for now.

34. 21:20 Leipzig chances every second. Szoboszlai plays a brilliant lob pass to Dani Olmo, who volleys it from the edge of the box. Kobel saves the ball.

34. 21:19 Next dangerous action. Werner gets a pass on the left in the penalty area. The ball is a bit too long, so Kobel blocks the pass.

33. 21:18 The chance to 2:0! Leipzig plays the corner briefly. Then Raum crosses from the right onto the second post. That’s where Gvardiol comes in for a header. His graduation is just to the left.

33. 21:17 Szoboszlai tries it from a distance. The ball is deflected to the corner.

32. 21:17 But Dortmund’s build-up game is also far too sluggish. The connection between defense and midfield is missing.

29. 21:14 The Leipzig pressing still works excellently. Dortmund rarely gets the ball clean out of the back.

27. 21:12 Dortmund woke up with the goal. The black and yellow now have a little more speed in their actions.

24. 21:09 The goal for Leipzig was overdue. The home side are clearly the better team so far. Dortmund isn’t really on the pitch yet.

22. 21:07 Tooor for RB Leipzig, 1: 0 by Timo Werner



Leipzig takes the deserved lead! Simakan initiates the attack in his own half. Then the defender runs forward and gets the ball again. He passes Hummels on the right corner of the penalty area, who cannot keep up the pace. Then Simakan plays across to Werner, who puts the ball from six meters with his left foot next to the left post.

21. 21:06 Dortmund shoots on goal for the first time. Ryerson tries it from the left corner of the box. The shot goes into the side netting.

20. 21:05 BVB has more possession now, but hasn’t gotten into the last third yet.

17. 21:03 Leipzig plays a good counterattack. Dani Olmo sends Laimer into the penalty area on the left. In the middle, Werner and Szoboszlai are free. Laimer’s cross is blocked by a strong tackle from Hummels.

15. 20:59 Dortmund has now freed itself somewhat from the Leipzig pressure. However, some of the guests are still overwhelmed by the aggressive pressing.

13. 20:58 For once, the following corner does not bring in anything.

12. 20:57 Kobel saves BVB from falling behind! Haïdara conquers the ball in Dortmund’s build-up game. Then he uses Dani Olmo on the left of the penalty area. The Spaniard pulls from the far corner with his left. Kobel comes up with the tip of his foot and steers the shot around the post.

9. 20:55 Next big chance. Dortmund’s defense is again overwhelmed by a long ball. Henrichs would already be through, but he lays back again. Simakan then plays the ball in front of the goal. Wolf clears.

8. 20:52 Dortmund has hardly come out from behind so far. Leipzig is doing really well.

6. 20:51 Leipzig is clearly superior so far. Dani Olmo pulls from 25 meters this time. Kobel has problems with the hard shot. But he can still clear the rebound before Szoboszlai.

5. 20:49 Werner pulls from the second row. The ball goes over the goal.

4. 20:49 After the following corner Leipzig comes to the next chance. Henrichs pulls from the left in the penalty area. Kobel fends off the ball again to the corner.

3. 20:48 First big chance for Leipzig! After a long ball, Laimer goes right into the penalty area. He plays on Werner, who crosses again. The ball is clarified by a Dortmund defender in dire need of a corner.

1. 20:46 Leipzig goes straight on the offensive. Dani Olmo plays the ball from left to center. Kobel intercepts the cross.

1. 20:45 game start

20:15 Edin Terzić makes three changes at BVB compared to the defeat against Bayern, two of which are forced. Schlotterbeck falls out with a torn muscle fibre. He is represented by Hummels. Haller is out today with knee problems. For him, painting starts with a storm. In addition, Özcan starts in central midfield instead of Bellingham.

20:11 On the staff: Marco Rose changed four positions at Leipzig compared to the defeat against Mainz. The coach switches to a chain of three. Central defender Simakan is therefore replacing André Silva in the team. Raum starts today on the left flank for Halstenberg. Haïdara replaces Kampl on the six and Dani Olmo starts for Forsberg on the ten.

20:06 Borussia Dortmund is looking for compensation after losing to Bayern Munich in the top game of the Bundesliga. Edin Terzić’s side collapsed completely in that game after a mistake by Gregor Kobel. Munich played it well, but above all BVB was totally overwhelmed. The 2:4 final result was still flattering for the black and yellow. Today against Leipzig, this defeat must no longer play a role if the semi-finals are to be reached.

20:00 RB Leipzig is in a small crisis. The Saxons have lost three competitive games in a row and have not scored a single goal. But it is also true that one of these defeats was at Manchester City and the 0-1 draw against Bochum was very unfortunate. However, the 0: 3 home defeat against Mainz on Saturday was a weak performance by RB. Marco Rose’s team has to get back on track today, otherwise all goals for the season will be at risk.