Meet Grassland and Spring Inner Mongolia to launch 376 cultural and tourism activities | Inner Mongolia_Sina Finance_Sina.com

xinhuanetHohhot, April 21st (Xu Hongmei) On the 21st, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Culture and Tourism Department held a press conference on “Meeting in the Grassland and Hand in Hand in Spring”, focusing on the theme activities of “5.19 China Tourism Day”, spring themed routes, and incentive policies for tourism , Optimizing business environment policies and other content to be released.

Qin Yan, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Party Committee of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and director of the Department of Culture and Tourism, introduced that from April to May, Inner Mongolia will be guided by the “5.19 China Tourism Day” series of activities around the theme of “meeting in the grassland and joining hands in spring” A series of 376 cultural tourism activities were launched in the whole region, including 8 major contents such as tourism festivals, mass cultural activities, performances, cultural and sports events, cultural and sports events, exhibitions and exhibitions, night consumption activities, and intangible cultural heritage activities.

Among them, the focus will be on launching the National Self-Driving Camping Tourism Development Conference, Inner Mongolia Culture and Tourism Bureau Chief Show Cultural Tourism Competition, “5.19 China Tourism Day” theme activities, and a series of cultural performances “Meeting in the Grassland Hand in Hand in Spring”. At the same time, 10 spring-themed tourism routes in Inner Mongolia will be launched around “self-driving, camping, vacation, and health care” to further promote Inner Mongolia to become the first choice for self-driving tours, camping tours, vacation tours, and health care tours. land.

In addition to rich themed activities and free exploration tours, the value-for-money “gift package” has become a highlight of this year. In terms of incentive policies, Inner Mongolia will further increase the policy support for “attracting tourists to Mongolia”. On the basis of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region’s “tourism trains, charter flights” subsidies and “tourist attraction” incentive policies, tourism companies can also enjoy superimposed benefits from various league cities. Complementary policies for rewards and subsidies.

In addition, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Department of Culture and Tourism, Department of Commerce, Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the Sports Bureau jointly launched a series of activities themed “Energetic Inner Mongolia, Enjoying Consumption”, and issued a total of 100 million yuan in government, bank, enterprise, business travel and sports consumption vouchers including cultural tourism. At present, cultural and tourism departments and enterprises in various places have also launched supporting measures such as cultural and tourism consumption coupons, Huimin cards, and scenic spot ticket discounts to help the development of the tourism market. At the same time, in order to better escort culture and tourism and promote the high-quality development of the cultural and tourism industry, the Culture and Tourism Department of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will strengthen policy guarantees, optimize the business environment, and improve service efficiency for the region’s culture and tourism. guarantee the high-quality development of the industry.

Editor in charge: Shi Yi, Li Guodong