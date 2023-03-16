Home News Megacable extends its hours
In order to mobilize more passengers and provide a better service, Megacable informs the users of this service that, starting next Monday, March 27, service hours will be extended until 10:30 p.m., this will allow the inhabitants of the Villa Santana commune travel until later and the students of the night shift of the Technological University of Pereira can return to their homes without using another transport system that requires more time and money.

The hours of service will be:

  • Monday to Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Saturday from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
  • Sundays and holidays: from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It should be mentioned that users of the Integrated Mass Transportation System, with a single ticket of $2,650, can transfer to the two public transportation systems, such as Megabús and Megacable.

