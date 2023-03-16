Napoli does not miss the appointment with history, beating Eintracht once again and hitting the quarterfinals of the Champions League among Maradona’s olè.

– So many controversies, so many poisons and discontent, too many inconveniences that accompanied the eve of a historic match for the hosts. Finally, he takes the field, where Napoli is simply too much stuff for the opponents;

– Glasner’s team shows, no doubt, dignity to sell: on the other hand, if all appears lost, honor never is and the Germans try to play their residual opportunities as best they can. The transition from the 3-man defense to the 4-man defense initially surprised the Azzurri, Gotze’s big job shielding Lobotka complicates the exit of the ball from the rear, the frenzied pressing creates some apprehension for Kim and Meret, who risk more than usual at the start of the action. Underlined that, it must be said that the Germans actually create very little;

– The special observers are Lobotka and especially Osimhen: the Nigerian had a difficult first half, with Ndicka who didn’t give him an inch and forced the 9 to play a bit in the shadows. Then comes the end of the first half, with Lobotka creating as only the greats can and Osimhen to finalize with a very complicated goal, punctual like death and taxes;

– The second half is just an exhibition of Napoli’s talent, that wipes out Eintracht from the field and closes the file thanks to another pearl of chorus of the blues closed by the usual Osimhen. There is glory, finally, even for Zielinski who earns and realizes the penalty that is worth 3-0;

– A Napoli that, almost without sweating to read the result of 5-0 at the end of 180 minutes, writes a fundamental page in its history, reaching the quarter-finals for the first time of the top European competition. He arrives after a double test during which the Azzurri have never given in to emotion, playing their best football with the determination of newcomers but the peace of mind and confidence of veterans. A team that, whatever the opponent, promises to sell dearly in the next round too.

