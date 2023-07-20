Home » MegaCable resumes its operation – El Diario
MegaCable resumes its operation – El Diario

As of this Thursday, July 20, MegaCable will resume its service at regular hours, after 10 days of mandatory preventive maintenance activities. During this period, MegaCable’s team of engineers and technicians worked hard to ensure the provision of the service with all the security guarantees.

The objective of this preventive maintenance is to optimize and guarantee the proper functioning of the MegaCable network. Thanks to these efforts, the system is ready to operate efficiently and provide the best service to its users.

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: from 5:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays: from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sundays and holidays: from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

