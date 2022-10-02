Listen to the audio version of the article

«It is obvious that the future government will respect European rules. And I think it will demand the same respect from all European countries. Without children and stepchildren ». So he wrote Guido Crosetto, co-founder of FdI and one of the men closest to Giorgia Meloni, the premier in pectore. Words that summarize how the leader of FdI is moving on the eve of her office as premier: respect for EU rules and no tears, but also a greater emphasis on defending the national interest.

The FdI program

Already in the electoral program of FdI the position of the party had seemed very prudent in relations with the EU. No revolution on the Pnrr, on the contrary “it is necessary to accelerate the implementation”, if anything, a “targeted update” to be proposed to the Commission “within the limits of what is established by the European Regulation on the Next Generation Eu”. On the one hand, “a foreign policy focused on the protection ofnational interestOn the other hand, “full respect for our international alliances”, from NATO to the EU, up to the repeated condemnation of the Russian war on Ukraine and the need to continue to help Kiev.

Continuity with the Draghi government

Meloni immediately clarified the continuity with the government Draghi: “Starting with expensive energy, I am in constant contact with the government, committed to finding solutions at the European level.” Like Draghi, Meloni criticized the Germania and her decision to go it alone, with the 200 billion dollar plan against expensive energy. Without ever mentioning Berlin, Meloni said: «In the face of the epochal challenge of the energy crisis, an immediate response at a European level is needed to protect businesses and families. No Member State can offer effective and long-term solutions on its own in the absence of a common strategy, not even those that appear less financially vulnerable. ‘ Words that echo those of Draghi on the need to keep “Europe united in the face of the emergency”.

Defense of the national interest

But Meloni has not renounced to claim the central point of his foreign policy program, albeit always in a prudent framework: «Italy’s posture in Europe must go back to being a posture» in order to defend «its national interest. This is something that will change in the coming months. It does not mean having a negative approach towards others but a positive one ». It is to be seen how this stance will be translated concretely. The first test after the settlement could be the G20 which will take place on November 15 and 16 in Indonesia. The EU summit the next 15-16 December will instead be the occasion for the European debut of the new president of the Council.