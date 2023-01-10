Home News Meloni – Von der Leyen, the meeting in Rome: the topics of the summit
Meloni – Von der Leyen, the meeting in Rome: the topics of the summit

Ukraine, energy, migrants and Pnrr. These are the key themes of the conversation between Giorgia Meloni and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission who, on a visit to Rome, saw the prime minister. The number one in Brussels tweeted the outcome of the bilateral agreement: «A pleasure to meet you – she wrote – In view of the next meeting of the European Council we discussed how to: Continue to support Ukraine; ensure secure and affordable energy; increase the competitiveness of EU industry; making progress on the Migration Pact We also discussed the implementation of the Pnrr in Italy».

Together, the two condemned the violence in Brazil, stating “solidarity with the country’s democratic institutions”.

