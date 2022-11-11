Listen to the audio version of the article

«The main measure is on energy. With the energy decree we allocate the first 9.1 billion euros intended mainly to give immediate response to families and businesses “for the expensive bills, through the extension of existing measures and with new rules”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this at a press conference talking about yesterday’s CDM

“There is aids to businesses for the expensive bills that concern the extension of the tax credit. Then for energy consumption up to March 31, 2023 we allow an installment of the increases compared to the previous year for a minimum of 12 and a maximum of 36 installments and covered by a Sace state guarantee “continues the premier

With a superbonus hole of 38 billion, he helped the rich

«On the Superbonus I mean that it was deservedly born as a measure to help the economy but the way it was implemented created many problems. Those who said that you could renovate your condominiums for free remember that it cost 60 billion at the state, with a hole of 38, let’s say that the concept of gratuitousness is bizarre “said the premier, Giorgia Meloni

Super bonus at 90% except for those who have started work

«The 110% coverage – continued Meloni – took the responsibility off those who used it: if one was not asked to contribute, one did not ask himself if the price was appropriate. This has distorted the market mainly to the benefit of medium-high incomes. We have chosen to intervene and we go to 90%, except for those who have already approved the intervention to date and submitted the start of work note by 25 November. But with the savings we have decided to reopen to single-family homes, as long as it is a first home and medium-low incomes ».

Average-low incomes calculated not on Isee but on the core

Not only. “We have introduced a principle on medium-low incomes that will be calculated not on the basis of the traditional ISEE but on the basis of the composition of the family unit, in this rule there is a first hint of family quotient” said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking of the superbonus