Nanfang Net News (Reporter/Wu Mingyu trainee reporter/Song Shaohang) On the morning of January 10, Li Jincheng, member of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, vice chairman of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Peasants and Labor Party, and vice president of Guangdong Pharmaceutical University, attended the first meeting of the 13th Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference At the first “committee channel”, it was proposed to actively develop the inclusive childcare service system, expand the supply of childcare services, vigorously train professionals, and solve the problem of childcare in the “three-child era”.

Li Jincheng said that after the introduction of the three-child birth policy, many mothers and fathers have the idea of ​​having another child, but at the same time they also have some concerns, such as who will take care of the child and whether they need to stay at home full-time and so on.

How to better reduce family burden, increase fertility willingness, and release the potential of fertility policy? Li Jincheng suggested to actively build a government-led childcare service system with inclusive micro-care institutions as the main body and extensive participation of social forces. Support social forces to open inclusive nursery institutions to provide infant care services in the form of sole proprietorship, joint venture, public-private operation, and private-office assistance.

He also suggested that we vigorously train professionals to ensure the quality of childcare services. Develop vocational education and continuing education for infant care majors, improve professional qualification standards, establish a professional talent team with professional knowledge and skills and good career development space, and improve the professional level of childcare services. Develop a public welfare platform and curriculum resources for parenting guidance, encourage kindergartens, public childcare service agencies, communities, etc. to provide demonstration guidance for infant families, and improve the literacy and ability of families to raise children scientifically.