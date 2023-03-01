news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, 01 MAR – Two witnesses appear in the femicide of Sigrid Gröber, the 39-year-old woman who died at dawn on Sunday 19 February. The autopsy had established, as the cause of death, a respiratory crisis resulting from several fractures caused by a beating and aggravated by a state of hypothermia, as the woman would have remained in the cold for a long time.



This version, which had in any case already been unequivocally ascertained by the autopsy examination, now finds further testimonial confirmation: two people have in fact declared to the investigators that, on Saturday 18 at around 7 pm, they saw the woman on the ground in front of the hotel school of Merano, where her companion worked and lived: to the two passers-by she had seemed drunk and in need of help. Witnesses then recounted that a man had intervened immediately afterwards, verbally assaulting them and preventing them from intervening to rescue the woman. They were so gone. Based on this reconstruction, the man would have been Alexander Gruber, Sigrid’s partner, who called for help 7 hours later, at 2 in the morning. The woman died shortly after in hospital. Gruber is now in prison accused of manslaughter. By Friday, his lawyer Enrico Lofoco will present the request for release to the Court of Review, contesting the danger of recurrence of the crime. (HANDLE).

