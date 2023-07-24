Mercedes, the regret of Lewis Hamilton

F1 Mercedes – From the smile for the 104th pole achieved in his career to the disappointment for a Hungarian Grand Prix from which he expected much more. At the start he was in the lead for a handful of metres, then he let Max Verstappen pass him and had to say goodbye to dreams of glory. Although he remained second for a stretch of the race, Lewis Hamilton eventually had to settle for fourth place. Good placement, but the seven-times world champion of Formula 1 he was looking for something else given the premises of the qualifications.

“The start was difficult – he said after the Grand Prix – Max certainly had more, I had wheel slip, then he widened me a bit and from there the McLaren took me too, then I didn’t have any more rhythm”.

He says he is moderately satisfied but does not hide his disappointment at not having taken the podium home. And he admits: “We still have to improve this car a lot, we still have a long way to go to get to the Red Bulls, we need to make improvements as soon as possible”. This is his second fourth place after the one obtained in Montecarlo. The Briton now has 133 points in the standings and is fourth six points behind Aston Martin’s two-time world champion Spaniard Fernando Alonso.

