ASPMI Calls for Protection and Support for Soldiers in “Safe Roads” Operation

ASPMI Asks for Protection and Support for Soldiers Employed in the “Safe Roads” Operation

In recent days, the Association of Military Professionals Unions (ASPMI) has raised concerns about the working conditions of soldiers employed in Operation “Safe Streets”. ASPMI has highlighted the challenges faced by these military personnel and has called for better protection and support.

One of the main issues highlighted by ASPMI is the working conditions during the summer season. The scorching temperatures put a strain on the soldiers, and their current equipment is not adequate to deal with these extreme situations. ASPMI has gathered testimonials from its members, who emphasize the difficulties faced by the military engaged in this national security operation.

The situation becomes even more worrying when comparing the personnel of the Italian Army with that of the civil and military Police Forces operating in the same context. The police officers have proper summer uniforms with cool wool trousers and short-sleeved cotton shirts, while the military equipment is not suitable for even spring temperatures, let alone the sweltering summer heat.

ASPMI has written to the Army General Staff, stressing the lack of portable or wearable cooling devices for the soldiers. They demand urgent action to address this problem. ASPMI believes that it is essential to pay attention to the working conditions of the personnel of the Italian Army, guaranteeing an adequate environment for their commitment to national security.

In addition to equipment issues, ASPMI also highlights housing conditions that do not comply with regulations. Soldiers face overcrowded rooms and disturbances to rest due to different shifts of service. ASPMI hopes for better management of the resources assigned to the operation, ensuring adequate housing standards and relaxation areas for the staff.

Investing in the well-being of the military not only increases the effectiveness of the military tool, but it also helps to ensure the safety of citizens and the image of operational efficiency of the Italian Army. ASPMI is calling on the competent institutions and authorities to commit to facing these crucial challenges and ensure the soldiers involved in Operation “Safe Roads” have the necessary support and protection.

By addressing these concerns and providing the military with modern and functional equipment, adequate housing, and appropriate uniforms, the well-being of the soldiers is safeguarded, without burdening the already limited budget allocated for Operation “Safe Roads”. This joint commitment will not only benefit the soldiers but also contribute to the safety and security of the entire nation.

