In addition to winner Jonas Vingegaard and his opponent Tadej Pogacar, Felix Gall also left his mark on the 110th Tour de France. With his victory on the king’s stage, the 25-year-old East Tyrolean wrote local sports history, with eighth place overall and second place in the mountain classification, he caused a stir. On his dream debut in the Tour of France, Gall showed that he can play in the concert of the greats.

