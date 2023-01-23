Ramón Saldaña Díaz, owner of several establishments in Valledupar, was saved from being assassinated by a criminal who tried to commit a robbery against him in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood, south of the city.

The subject with a firearm approached the merchant after getting out of his truck, but he noticed the man’s strange attitude, so he decided to run from the place and thwart the robbery attempt.

“At that moment, the person told me to stop and started shooting five times, I ran in a zigzag, we turned the block and the person who is going to pick him up (the offender) on a black motorcycle, was seen by a neighbor who started shooting; then the one who was determined to rob me gets stunned and cannot get on the motorcycle that left him,” said the merchant Ramón Saldaña.

He added that the shots did not leave anyone injured, but the neighbor who intervened in the act suffered a broken arm when he fell.

The criminals, for their part, fled and one of them was recorded on a security camera in the sector. This dress with a white jumpsuit and jean would be a regular thief from the sector known as ‘El Boliche’, from where he possibly followed in the footsteps of the merchant when he saw that he was wearing valuables.

Other citizens on social networks reported being victims of the same subject.

The National Police did not rule on the case.