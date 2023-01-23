Home News Merchant was saved from dying in a robbery in Valledupar
News

Merchant was saved from dying in a robbery in Valledupar

by admin

Ramón Saldaña Díaz, owner of several establishments in Valledupar, was saved from being assassinated by a criminal who tried to commit a robbery against him in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood, south of the city.

The subject with a firearm approached the merchant after getting out of his truck, but he noticed the man’s strange attitude, so he decided to run from the place and thwart the robbery attempt.

“At that moment, the person told me to stop and started shooting five times, I ran in a zigzag, we turned the block and the person who is going to pick him up (the offender) on a black motorcycle, was seen by a neighbor who started shooting; then the one who was determined to rob me gets stunned and cannot get on the motorcycle that left him,” said the merchant Ramón Saldaña.

He added that the shots did not leave anyone injured, but the neighbor who intervened in the act suffered a broken arm when he fell.
The criminals, for their part, fled and one of them was recorded on a security camera in the sector. This dress with a white jumpsuit and jean would be a regular thief from the sector known as ‘El Boliche’, from where he possibly followed in the footsteps of the merchant when he saw that he was wearing valuables.

Other citizens on social networks reported being victims of the same subject.
The National Police did not rule on the case.

See also  To live up to history, to live up to the times, to live up to the people-Chairman Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message aroused enthusiastic responses among the cadres and the masses of the province_Lanzhou News Network

You may also like

Taxi drivers would strike this Monday in Bogotá:...

They rob nurses while they were attending an...

Yuan Jiajun and Hu Henghua inspected people’s livelihood...

Everything ready for Colombiatex of the Americas 2023

Milena López speaks for the first time about...

Prison movement asks to investigate deaths of inmates...

The friendly between Millonarios and Liga de Quito...

Óscar Cortés led the way as Colombia defeated...

Attention! Blocking points of the taxi driver stop...

Mayor of Cesar warns President Gustavo Petro that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy