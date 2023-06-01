Home » Mobbing case shakes France: 13-year-old committed suicide
Mobbing case shakes France: 13-year-old committed suicide

Hate messages against the girl had been expressed on social networks. “We were not helped, we were dropped,” said the mother of the student from a suburb of Lille in northern France, as reported by the broadcaster France Info. The family accused the authorities of not taking the case seriously.

“My thoughts are with Lindsay and her family as the vile attacks continue on social media,” Education Minister Pap Ndiaye said on Twitter. “In addition to the criminal proceedings already initiated, I have commissioned the General Inspectorate with an administrative investigation.” Bullying has no place in school. Four teenagers are under investigation for bullying at school that led to their suicide, and one adult for death threats, France Info reported.

Bullying among young people is also a big problem in France. Again and again there are cases with a tragic outcome. The President’s wife, Brigitte Macron, a former teacher, is also involved in the fight against bullying.

Are you in a desperate situation and need help? Talk to other people about it. The Ministry of Health‘s Suicide Prevention Portal offers support for people with suicidal thoughts and their families.

